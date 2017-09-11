Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.11.2018, 10:27
Corruption Prevention Bureau seeks criminal prosecution against Jurmala Mayor Truksnis, businessman Krumins
According to infographic distributed by the bureau, KNAB
wants Truksnis to be charged with illegal financing of political organizations
on a large scale and also with forging of documents and disposal of forged
documents.
Krumins will be charged with two episodes of illegal
financing of political organizations on a large scale – illegal financing of
Greens/Farmers and For Latvia From The Heart parties.
According to KNAB infographic, a Jurmala official and
Kurmins had an agreement that he would illegally finanace the party on a large
scale, using intermediaries.
KNAB in this case has asked to press charges also against
another official of Jurmala city council - Ingrida Vilkarse, the head of
Truksnis’ office, for forgery of documents and disposal of forged documents,
and another individual related with For Latvia From The Heart party, Jorens Raitums.
KNAB has ordered For Latvia From The Heart to repay into the
state budget illegal donations worth EUR 32,534.
Within the criminal procedure, the State Revenue Service has
conducted audits of legal entitites and individuals and has concluded that the
criminal activities have caused EUR 478,699 worth of loss to the state budget.
As reported, KNAB earlier had banned Truksnis from meeting
with Augusts Brigmanis, former head of the Greens/Farmers parliament faction,
Krumins and Jorens Raitums, earlier related with For Latvia From The Heart
party. Also, Truksnis has been banned from attending Greens/Farmers office.
- 08.11.2018 Riga City Council adopts budget amendments, increasing expenditure to EUR 1 bln
- 08.11.2018 Gambling in Latvia turnover up 11.2% y-o-y in 9 months
- 08.11.2018 КРФК за нарушения закона о рынке финансовых инструментов оштрафовала Grindeks на 10 000 евро
- 07.11.2018 Real estate businessman seeking 1 mln euros from Estonian TV journalist in court
- 07.11.2018 Ventamonjaks chemicals terminal to be merged with Despina Capital
- 07.11.2018 Годовой рост торговли в Литве – один из наиболее заметных в ЕС
- 07.11.2018 Latvijas Gaze Group raises turnover 2.9%
- 07.11.2018 Liabilities of Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company exceed 200 mln euros
- 07.11.2018 Corruption Prevention Bureau seeks criminal prosecution against Jurmala Mayor Truksnis, businessman Krumins