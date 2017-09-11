Corruption Prevention Bureau seeks criminal prosecution against Jurmala Mayor Truksnis, businessman Krumins

The Latvian Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB) has asked the Prosecutor General’s Office bring criminal charges against Jurmala Mayor Gatis Truksnis and businessman Julijs Krumins for illegal financing of the Union of Greens and Farmers on a large scale, LETA learned.

According to infographic distributed by the bureau, KNAB wants Truksnis to be charged with illegal financing of political organizations on a large scale and also with forging of documents and disposal of forged documents.





Krumins will be charged with two episodes of illegal financing of political organizations on a large scale – illegal financing of Greens/Farmers and For Latvia From The Heart parties.





According to KNAB infographic, a Jurmala official and Kurmins had an agreement that he would illegally finanace the party on a large scale, using intermediaries.





KNAB in this case has asked to press charges also against another official of Jurmala city council - Ingrida Vilkarse, the head of Truksnis’ office, for forgery of documents and disposal of forged documents, and another individual related with For Latvia From The Heart party, Jorens Raitums.





KNAB has ordered For Latvia From The Heart to repay into the state budget illegal donations worth EUR 32,534.





Within the criminal procedure, the State Revenue Service has conducted audits of legal entitites and individuals and has concluded that the criminal activities have caused EUR 478,699 worth of loss to the state budget.





As reported, KNAB earlier had banned Truksnis from meeting with Augusts Brigmanis, former head of the Greens/Farmers parliament faction, Krumins and Jorens Raitums, earlier related with For Latvia From The Heart party. Also, Truksnis has been banned from attending Greens/Farmers office.