Real estate businessman seeking 1 mln euros from Estonian TV journalist in court

Iraj Zand, linked by Estonian television journalist Katrin Lust to a scandal involving alleged pimping, has brought legal action against Lust in Harju County Court, seeking a mln euros from the journalist in damages, informs LETA/BNS referring to the weekly Eesti Ekspress.

According to the weekly, Zand, a British passport holder who has made a fortune in real estate, makes no secret of it that he is a ladies' man. That he likes spending time in the company of beautiful women and enjoy life.





"But Lust portrayed him on her Kuuuurija show at the end of last November as one of the key figures of the sex and pimping scandal that shook Estonia. She boosted her claims with posts on Facebook. Thus, we are not dealing with a situation where a cruel and bitter old man is attacking a brave and clever TV show host. On the contrary -- the war was started by Katrin Lust," Eesti Ekspress said.





The scandal erupted in October 2017 when it was announced on a newscast of TV3 television that a former beauty pageant winner is suspected of pimping young women.





Zand was implicated by sources cited by Lust to have enjoyed the company of some of these women.





According to attorney Indrek Leppik, Zand had to sell his holding in a business project as a result of the scandal and lost the possibility to earn at least a mln os in profit as a result. Zand also believes that as a result of the allegations made on Lust's show Swedbank closed his bank account, Eesti Ekspress said.





The bank has denied this, indicating that, rather, it was about their more stringent attitude towards non-residents, the weekly added.