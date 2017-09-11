Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.11.2018, 23:11
Real estate businessman seeking 1 mln euros from Estonian TV journalist in court
According to the weekly, Zand, a British passport holder who has made a
fortune in real estate, makes no secret of it that he is a ladies' man. That he
likes spending time in the company of beautiful women and enjoy life.
"But Lust portrayed him on her Kuuuurija
show at the end of last November as one of the key figures of the sex and
pimping scandal that shook Estonia. She boosted her claims with posts on
Facebook. Thus, we are not dealing with a situation where a cruel and bitter
old man is attacking a brave and clever TV show host. On the contrary -- the
war was started by Katrin Lust," Eesti
Ekspress said.
The scandal erupted in October 2017 when it was announced on a newscast
of TV3 television that a former beauty pageant winner is suspected of pimping
young women.
Zand was implicated by sources cited by Lust to have enjoyed the company
of some of these women.
According to attorney Indrek Leppik, Zand had to sell his holding
in a business project as a result of the scandal and lost the possibility to
earn at least a mln os in profit as a result. Zand also believes that as a
result of the allegations made on Lust's show Swedbank closed his bank account, Eesti Ekspress said.
The bank has denied this, indicating that, rather, it was about their more
stringent attitude towards non-residents, the weekly added.
- 07.11.2018 Germany's Rewe takes control of Lithuanian supermarket chain Iki
- 07.11.2018 Estonian competition watchdog grants Enefit Green permission to buy Nelja Energia
- 07.11.2018 Estonian real estate companies predict decrease in number of transactions
- 07.11.2018 Inflation to slow down in Estonia next year – Swedbank
- 07.11.2018 Riga City Council adopts budget amendments, increasing expenditure to 1 bln euros
- 07.11.2018 Corruption Prevention Bureau seeks criminal prosecution against Jurmala Mayor Truksnis, businessman Krumins
- 07.11.2018 Helsinki and Lyon awarded titles of 2019 European Capitals of Smart Tourism
- 07.11.2018 Таллинн стал бронзовым призером европейского первенства по прозрачности
- 07.11.2018 Представители Еврокомиссии оценят процесс деинституционализации в Латвии
- 07.11.2018 Частные эстонские СМИ подозревают корпорацию ERR в получении незаконной госпомощи