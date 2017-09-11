Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 20:37
Estonian court tells gossip magazine to pay 9,500 euros to Olympic champion Salumäe
|Erika Salumäe. Photo: postimees.ee.
Salumäe sued Kroonika over
claims contained in an article published in the July 15, 2016 edition of the
magazine on Salumäe's absence from her daughter's wedding. Among other things,
the article spoke about the daughter having abandoned her given name, Sirli,
and adopting Shanti Grand Uustalu as her new name.
In the lawsuit, Salumäe demanded Ekspress
Meedia, publisher of Kroonika, to
retract incorrect claims and discontinue a violation of personal rights,
compensate her for non-material damage and relinquish the earnings resulting
from the publication of the article.
The lawyer for Salumäe, Arsi Pavelts, said that the Harju County
Court judged on October 29, 2018, that Kroonika
has on repeated occasions, baselessly and on a large scale, published vile,
damaging and insulting claims and appraisals concerning Erika Salumäe.
"The court established that all the claims and appraisals demeaning
and insulting Erika Salumäe published by Kroonika
are incorrect and lack any grounds whatsoever," Pavelts said.
Specifically, Salumäe demanded retraction of the claim that her absence
from her daughter's wedding was due to her proneness to drinking alcohol. The
court satisfied the demand and obliged Kroonika
to publish a retraction complete with a clarification that Kroonika has published incorrect and false claims about Erika Salumäe.
It also demanded that Kroonika
delete four articles on the subject from its web archive and social media
account.
Kroonika must pay Salumäe
7,000 euros to compensate her for non-material damage and 2,500 euros as income
earned through the publication of the article.
The lawyer added that Salumäe initially sought settling of the matter out
of court, offering Kroonika the
possibility on repeated occasions to retract the incorrect claims, and she
repeatedly proposed an out of court settlement also during the course of the
proceeding, but Kroonika refused as
it didn't agree to compensate the Olympic champion for the costs related to the
filing of the court action.
The chief editor of Kroonika, Krista
Lensin, would say nothing about a potential appeal. "I know that the
action was granted, but since the judgment has not stepped into effect yet I
will answer when it's official," Lensin said.
Salumäe won the gold medal in track cycling at the 1988 Summer Olympics
in Seoul, competing for the team of the Soviet Union and in the 1992 Summer
Olympics in Barcelona, competing for Estonia.
- 01.11.2018 Правительство Эстонии одобрило договор социального страхования с Республикой Беларусь
- 01.11.2018 Форум самоуправлений Эстонии обсудит налоговую политику
- 01.11.2018 В Латвии расследуется 131 уголовный процесс о легализации преступно нажитых средств
- 01.11.2018 Трансконтейнер и HHuL подписали меморандум о железнодорожных перевозках Китай-Европа
- 01.11.2018 Tallink планирует в декабре вторично вывести свои акции на биржу в Хельсинки
- 01.11.2018 EBRD понизил прогноз экономического роста Эстонии до 3,6%
- 01.11.2018 Kroonika выплатит Эрике Салумяэ почти 10 000 евро – суд
- 01.11.2018 Latvian employers will have no right to demand employees speak foreign languages unless that is necessary in their job
- 01.11.2018 Saeima ratifies Latvia-Estonia agreement on exchange of residents' data
- 01.11.2018 Estonian shipper Tallink intending to list its shares on Nasdaq Helsinki in December