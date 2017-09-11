Employment, Labour-market, Latvia, Law and Regulations, Legislation
Thursday, 01.11.2018, 20:37
Latvian employers will have no right to demand employees speak foreign languages unless that is necessary in their job
BC, Riga, 01.11.2018.
Latvia’s Saeima today approved amendments to the Labor Law in the final reading, which stipulate that employers have no right to demand their employees to speak foreign languages unless such language skills are necessary in their jobs, informs LETA.
Another proposed amendment, that employees doing their job may
communicate only in Latvian with other citizens, non-citizens or persons who
have received Latvia's residence permits, was not supported by Saeima.
As reported, the legislation was originally proposed by the National
Alliance, which said that the amendments were intended to "prevent
linguistic discrimination of Latvians at the workplace, to encourage Latvians
to stay in Latvia and to promote repatriation."
