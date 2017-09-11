Latvian employers will have no right to demand employees speak foreign languages unless that is necessary in their job

Latvia’s Saeima today approved amendments to the Labor Law in the final reading, which stipulate that employers have no right to demand their employees to speak foreign languages unless such language skills are necessary in their jobs, informs LETA.

Another proposed amendment, that employees doing their job may communicate only in Latvian with other citizens, non-citizens or persons who have received Latvia's residence permits, was not supported by Saeima.





As reported, the legislation was originally proposed by the National Alliance, which said that the amendments were intended to "prevent linguistic discrimination of Latvians at the workplace, to encourage Latvians to stay in Latvia and to promote repatriation."