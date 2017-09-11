Crime, Cryptocurrencies, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Legislation
Estonian police catch man who stole mlns of euros' worth of cryptocurrency
When 30-year-old Deniss Einasto was arrested in spring of this
year, a vast database containing usernames and passwords, which originated from
five different cryptocurrency and webhosting environments, was found on
his computer. The material was found in terabytes.
Public prosecutor Piret Paukstys said that the suspect had been
taking advantage of this data for crimes for the last five years already. The
prosecutor's office is still unable to say how Einasto came upon this kind of
data. "This has not yet been determined during the proceedings,"
Paukstys told.
The fact is that the aforementioned information made the man into a mlnaire.
According to the version of the prosecutor's office, the man accessed the
stolen accounts and transferred bitcoins from there onto his own account.
"According to the accusation, Einasto earned over 3 mln euros in income
this way," Paukstys said.
As the matter involves cryptocurrency, it is difficult to calculate the
actual sum of the criminal proceeds. "Calculation lies in the fact that
during the period of time described above, the actual income of the accused was
over 3 mln euros greater than his official income. The fluctuation of the value
of cryptocurrency impacts the calculation to the extent that the value of
cryptocurrency has been calculated during the time of the crimes," the
public prosecutor said. For example, during the height of the bitcoin exchange
rate, the value of the stolen assets would have amounted to 30 mln euros.
The prosecutor's office determined that Einasto, an avid poker player,
gambled most of the criminal proceeds in casinos, while a smaller portion --
approximately 300,000 euros -- was laundered, with the accused transferring the
money to his father's accounts, from where the latter returned the sums to his
son in cash. Einasto transferred part of the money as operating loans to
companies owned by him.
According to the version of the prosecutor's office, Einasto used other
persons' bank accounts, which were under his control, for taking out the
money. For that, he employed the help of acquaintances who were willing to take
out the money from the accounts and take it to the accused in cash. At the request
of the prosecutor's office, various cryptocurrencies and one apartment in Tartu
have been seized. The investigation has been made more difficult by the
circumstance that the victims of the crimes are located across the world and
are nameless.
