Monday, 29.10.2018, 17:20
Rimi Latvia retailer fined for using unfair business practices in sticker campaign
In the Rimi sticker
campaign, which lasted from January 16 to May 15, shoppers had to collect a
certain number of stickers for buying the Bosch goods for 62 % discount prices.
However, according to the consumer rights watchdog’s information, the prices of
the Bosch products sold as part of the marketing campaign, were the same or
even higher than the prices of the same products sold by other retailers
without discounts.
Although Rimi Latvia
representatives claimed that the Bosch
products sold in the Rimi sticker
campaign were not exactly the same examined by PTAC, the consumer watchdog
concluded that Rimi Latvia had not
studied prices on the Baltic market properly before launching its campaign and
that by promoting the campaign Rimi
Latvia used unfair business practices by misleading consumers about its
discount prices.
PTAC decided to ban Rimi
Latvia from using such unfair business practices in the future and to impose
a EUR 20,000 fine on the retailer for the violations.
Rimi Latvia
retailer is going to appeal a EUR 20,000 fine imposed on the company by the
Consumer Rights Protection Center (PTAC) for using unfair business practices in
its sticker campaign, in which consumers were invited to collect stickers for
buying various goods of the Bosch brand for discount prices, Rimi Latvia marketing and PR head
Kristine Ciemite told LETA.
“Rimi Latvia does
not agree with the PTAC interpretation regarding this particular sticker
campaign. Its mechanism, prices and principle were worked out in collaboration
with the manufacturer – Bosch. This
campaign has been conducted in collaboration with Bosch in many countries,
including in such well-known retail chains as Rewe and Edeka in Germany. It was
conducted also in Latvia based on the same principles,” Ciemite said.
In her words, Rimi Latvija will soon file a lawsuit with a
court to contest the Consumer Rights Protection Bureau’s ruling, as the retail
company category disagrees with it.
As reported, Rimi Latvia turned over EUR 870.429 mln in
2017, which was a 4.8% rise against 2016, and the company’s profit grew 27.3%
y-o-y to EUR 40.847 mln.
Founded in 1992, Rimi
Latvia is fully owned by Rimi Baltic,
a member of the Swedish retail group ICA.
