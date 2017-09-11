Banks, Crime, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Lithuania, Loan, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 27.10.2018, 00:10
15 mln euros lawsuit against former Latvijas Krajbanka execs connected with 2 loans granted in Antonov’s interests
In one of
these cases Latvijas Krajbanka
granted a loan to the Cyprus-based company Plazmexon
Investments Limited (Plazmexon) for the purchase the yacht Highlander. In connection with this
loan, the plaintiffs are demanding nearly 2 mln euros from the defendants - Ivars Prieditis, Martins Bondars, Dzintars Pelcbergs, Martins Zalans, Andrejs Surmacs, Ilze
Bagatska and Svetlana Ovcinnikova.
The other
loan had been extended in relation to a real estate development project in St.
Petersburg, Russia. The plaintiffs are demanding 13 mln euros for the losses
they allegedly suffered from this deal.
The court
hearing is still in progress.
As
reported, on November 21, 2011, the Latvian banking regulator decided to
suspend Latvijas Krajbanka from provision of all financial services. The decision
was made after it was discovered that around 100 mln lats (142 mln euros) had
disappeared from the bank. The State Police launched a criminal procedure over
the situation at Latvijas Krajbanka.
The Riga
Regional Court declared Latvijas
Krajbanka insolvent on December 23, 2011, and the bankruptcy procedure in
respect of the bank was announced on May 8, 2012.
