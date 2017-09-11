Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.10.2018, 21:39
State auditors accuse Latvian public broadcasters of mismanaging EUR 20 million allocation
The financing to Latvian Television and Latvian Radio is allocated in the government budget in order to ensure public service order procurement. In 2017, Latvian Radio was allocated EUR 7.4 mln and Latvian Television EUR 14.5 mln.
The state auditors indicated the National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) and the two public broadcasters lacked a common approach to planning the public service order procurement. The planning process, the auditors said, should be better organized so that it met public needs and interests and was not fragmented is accordance with each broadcaster’s work schedule.
“At present, the programs’ thematic structure is largely based on historical principles and has been adjusted to the existing structure and staff of the public media but not to comprehensively and professionally researched needs of the public,” the state auditors said.
The auditors stressed that the content carried by the public media should meet society’s diverse needs and interests and that it is therefore essential to analyze them in greater detail.
- 23.10.2018 Озимые в Латвии посеяны в запланированном объеме
- 23.10.2018 Госконтроль: ЛТВ и Латвийское радио неэффективно распоряжаются 20 млн. евро
- 23.10.2018 Saeima committee only approves easing language requirements for SSE Riga rector for now
- 23.10.2018 Зарплаты латвийским судьям повысят на 35%
- 23.10.2018 Банк Эстонии: случаев обмана с банковскими карточками в Эстонии меньше среднего по ЕС
- 23.10.2018 Draugiem Group company Printful to launch new workshop in Mexico
- 23.10.2018 Экс-премьер Латвии не может продать дом за 4 млн. евро
- 23.10.2018 EUR 16.409 mln invested in development of e-health system so far - Health Ministry
- 23.10.2018 Мягги: инвестиции в промышленность создают в Ида-Вирумаа рабочие места
- 23.10.2018 Расходы на строительство нового корпуса больницы Страдиньша выросли на 30,7 млн. евро