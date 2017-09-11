Government committee approves regulations on prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing in non-bank lending sector in Latvia

The government committee supported the Economics Ministry's regulations on the prevention of money laundering and terrorism financing that describe requirements on consumer lenders and debt collection companies, informs LETA.

According to the Economics Ministry of Latvia, the regulations are necessary to ensure that consumer lenders and debt collection companies take effective measures for the prevention of financial crime. The Consumer Rights Protection Center will be responsible for enforcing the regulations.





The regulations stipulate that non-bank lenders have to adopt internal risk management control systems, appoint employees to ensure that requirements on the prevention of financial crime are adhered to, and report the management on the quality of measures against financial crimes and any possible risks they may encounter.





According to the regulations, non-bank lenders and debt collection companies will also have to perform customers' individual risk assessments and organize customers into different risk category groups.





The Economics Ministry says that the new regulations will increase the administrative burden for sixty licensed lenders and 31 debt collection companies in Latvia, as well as for the Consumer Rights Protection Center.





The new regulations are to come into force on January 1 next year.