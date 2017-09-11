EU – Baltic States, History, Latvia, Legislation, Society
Latvian president promulgates bill on publishing KGB files
The
president said earlier that this issue has to be finally solved as Latvia’s
centenary approached. “I respect the parliament’s decision, which, in line with
the Latvian Constitution, voices the wish of the Latvian citizens, and I will
promulgate the bill,” said Vejonis.
At the same
time, he noted, that the information published this year will be incomplete and
the names published will not tell anything about what exactly those people have
done. “Before rushing with conclusions, it is important to wait for the
additional information,” said Vejonis.
The
president has got acquainted with the information provided by the security
services on the possible risks. “I trust our security services and their
competence. The society, however, is interested in publishing the KGB files so
that we can turn over these black pages in Latvia’s history,” the president
said.
As
reported, Saeima on October 4, 2018, approved in the final reading a bill on
publishing KGB files online by the end of this year.
According
to the bill, documents to be published online include phone catalogs listing
KGB employees, and a card index listing outside collaborators. The information
will be published on the website of the Latvian National Archives by December
31.
Starting
from May 1, 2019, also other KGB documents will be digitized and published
online.
