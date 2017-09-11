Latvian tax authority launches criminal procedure against former high-ranking State Police official

A former high-ranking State Police official is a suspect in a criminal procedure launched by the State Revenue Service (Valsts ieņēmumu dienests, VID) on large-scale money laundering and tax evasion of more than 200,000 euros, informs LETA referring to the VID.

The suspect also has supported a group that has caused loss to the state worth more than 3 mln euros.





According to the information at the disposal of LETA, the former high-ranking official is Sanita Bite who was the deputy chief of the Kurzeme Regional Department and chief of the Criminal Police bureau in the time period between 2009 and 2011. The Kurzeme Regional Department of the State Police and VID did not comment on this information.





VID reported that the Tax and Customs Police officials conducted searches in places of residence, cars, offices of persons linked to the criminal case, and seized significant evidence and cash.





Two processes have been launched against legal entities, shares and real estate property of suspects have been arrested. The company that was used to perform the illegal activities provided also security and legal services.





There are two suspects in the case, including former State Police official who had used information and experienced obtained during work in the police to conduct the crimes.

In a series of investigations and operational activities, it was discovered that the former police officer supported and consulted another group that scammed money in the wholesale flower business. The group established a number of fake company chains to avoid taxes. Also, it laundered money using bank accounts of fake companies in banks of Latvia, Estonia and the Czech Republic. The group included 12 persons.





According to VID, the chain of fake transactions involved in total 17 real and fake companies registered in Latvia. In the time period between July 2016 and September 2018, the loss caused to the state budget amounts to more than 3 mln euros.





Under the criminal procedure, 34 searchers were conducted in places of residence, cars and offices in Riga, Ogre, Adazi and Liepaja.