Tuesday, 09.10.2018, 12:58
Lithuania becoming home to illegal tobacco processors
"The
situation is threatening. Lithuania is probably the only country in the region
that does not treat raw tobacco as an excise good, and, therefore, large
quantities of unprocessed tobacco are imported into our country," Mantas Kausilas, director of
the Lithuanian Customs Criminal Service (CCS), told.
"We
suspect that processed raw tobacco is subsequently supplied to underground
tobacco factories throughout Europe," he said.
The Finance
Ministry says it is drafting amendments to tax raw tobacco, but it is not clear
when the legislation will reach the Seimas.
The latest
case was recorded last week when customs and tax officials busted an
illegal tobacco warehouse in Lithuania's southern city of Marijampole.
A ton of
processed smoking tobacco, worth over 88,000 euros, was found inside the
facility. The tobacco belonged to a Polish-owned, Lithuania-registered
company that does not hold a license for tobacco production and wholesale
operations.
