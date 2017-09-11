Belarus, Crime, EU – CIS, Latvia, Legislation
Customs officials seize 16.96 mln illegal cigarettes from Belarus to Latvia
Conducting customs control measures on the Latvian border with Belarus, the customs officials of the State Revenue Service (Valsts Ieņemumu Dienests, VID) have prevented contraband of 16,963,740 cigarettes, informs LETA referring to the VID.
The contraband cigarettes were transported to Latvia hidden in a truck
and train carriages.
On September 29, 2018, inspecting a DAF
truck at Silene customs control point, customs officials found cardboard boxes
with cigarettes hidden behind woodchip boards in the truck. The customs
officials seized 14,609,740 NZ Gold and
890,000 Queen cigarettes with Belarus
excise labels and 1,219,400 NZ Black cigarettes
without any excise labels.
Inspecting a train arriving at Indra customs control point several other
cases of cigarette contraband were prevented in cooperation with the State
Border Guard. Cigarettes were hidden in coal, sawdust cargos. In total 244,600 Premjer cigarettes with Belarus excise
labels were discovered.
