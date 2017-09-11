Customs officials seize 16.96 mln illegal cigarettes from Belarus to Latvia

Conducting customs control measures on the Latvian border with Belarus, the customs officials of the State Revenue Service (Valsts Ieņemumu Dienests, VID) have prevented contraband of 16,963,740 cigarettes, informs LETA referring to the VID.

The contraband cigarettes were transported to Latvia hidden in a truck and train carriages.





On September 29, 2018, inspecting a DAF truck at Silene customs control point, customs officials found cardboard boxes with cigarettes hidden behind woodchip boards in the truck. The customs officials seized 14,609,740 NZ Gold and 890,000 Queen cigarettes with Belarus excise labels and 1,219,400 NZ Black cigarettes without any excise labels.





Inspecting a train arriving at Indra customs control point several other cases of cigarette contraband were prevented in cooperation with the State Border Guard. Cigarettes were hidden in coal, sawdust cargos. In total 244,600 Premjer cigarettes with Belarus excise labels were discovered.