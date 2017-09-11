Needle with traces of cocaine and Jurmala mayor's DNS found - TV3

According to TV3's investigative news program Neka Personiga tonight, the State Police have fined Jurmala Mayor Gatis Truksnis (Greens/Farmers) for possession of illegal narcotics, referred LETA.

According to the program, the Corruption Prevention Bureau found a needle with traces of cocaine and Truksnis' DNA on out while carrying out a search of possible illegal party financing involving the Union of Greens and Farmers and the For Latvia from the Heart parties.





A DNS analysis confirms that Truksnis' DNA was on the needle and police fined him EUR 100 for possession of illegal narcotics.





The Jurmala City Council has refused to comment this matter at the moment.