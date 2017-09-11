Jurmala, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 01.10.2018, 10:27
Needle with traces of cocaine and Jurmala mayor's DNS found - TV3
BC, Riga, 01.10.2018.Print version
According to TV3's investigative news program Neka Personiga tonight, the State Police have fined Jurmala Mayor Gatis Truksnis (Greens/Farmers) for possession of illegal narcotics, referred LETA.
According to the program, the Corruption Prevention Bureau found a needle with traces of cocaine and Truksnis' DNA on out while carrying out a search of possible illegal party financing involving the Union of Greens and Farmers and the For Latvia from the Heart parties.
A DNS analysis confirms that Truksnis' DNA was on the needle and police fined him EUR 100 for possession of illegal narcotics.
The Jurmala City Council has refused to comment this matter at the moment.
Other articles:
- 01.10.2018 Three persons shot at private clinic in Aizpute on Sunday
- 28.09.2018 Выявлены системные проблемы в распространении компенсируемых лекарств в Латвии
- 28.09.2018 Latvijas Dzelzceļš видит возможности развития транзита грузов с Дальнего Востока в Калининград
- 28.09.2018 Годовой прирост оборота розничной торговли в Латвии составил 1,4%
- 28.09.2018 Из-за незащищенной электронной подписи в Литве отзывается часть идентификационных карт
- 28.09.2018 Латвийские строители призывают Минэкономики разрешить привлекать в отрасль гастарбайтеров
- 28.09.2018 Министры иностранных дел Латвии и Литвы вручат первую Награду балтов
- 28.09.2018 Danpower снова обрела право на более высокий тариф на электричество в Каунасе
- 28.09.2018 In August, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 1.4%
- 28.09.2018 Competition Council finds systemic problems in distribution of reimbursed medicines in Latvia