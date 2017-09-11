Car market, Crime, Latvia, Legislation, Lithuania
Local and Lithuanian gangs detained in Latvia for car thefts
On August 19, the police detained four Latvian nationals after a theft of an Audi A5 car. During the investigation process the police found several other cars that had been stolen earlier, including premium class BMW and Lexus cars.
The police believes that the group had been active in the Latvian territory for several years already and was able to steal two to three cars a night.
In another case, on September 2, two Lithuanian citizens were detained for stealing a Volkswagen Tiguan car and burgling a home in the Riga region, while the third person of the gang managed to escape. The detained Lithuanians are leaders of the so-called Panevezys group which is known not only to the Latvian and Lithuanian police, but also to law enforcement authorities in Poland, Germany and Scandinavian countries.
