Lithuania won't appeal EU commission's decision in Gazprom probe
"In
light of the prospects for such an appeal and litigation costs and the fact
that the EC's decision was significantly improved and reinforced in terms of Gazprom's commitments, taking into
consideration most of Lithuania's remarks, as well as the fact that Lithuania
already has an individual case against Gazprom
(initiated in 2012) to protect the interests of Lithuanian consumers, we
believe this is the most rational solution in the situation," the ministry
said.
"We
believe that the arguments laid out in the EC's decision as to the violations
by Gazprom may be useful to Lithuania
in the above-mentioned specific case," it said.
Energy
Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas told last
Friday that contesting the decision would not bring much benefit to the
country, which has sufficient means to ensure its energy security.
The
Commission on July 17 formally announced its decision, adopted in May, that Gazprom might have used its dominant
market position to charge higher gas prices in Lithuania and another four
Central and Eastern European countries, but did not impose a fine on the
Russian supplier. The countries had until Monday to appeal the decision.
The EU's
executive body imposed binding obligations on Gazprom. It will face a fine of up to 10% of its annual global
turnover, which amounted to around 91 bln euros in 2017, if it breaks these
obligations.
