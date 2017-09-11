Crime, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 10.09.2018, 19:36
Latvian advertising expert Stendzenieks faces suspended jail term
BC, Riga, 10.09.2018.Print version
The Riga City Vidzeme District Court slapped a one-year suspended jail term on Eriks Stendzenieks, former owner and head of Mooz! advertising agency, in a criminal case on illegal circulation of drugs, informs LETA.
|Eriks Stendzenieks. BC.
Nauris Sproga, the other defendant in the case, has been
given five-year suspended jail term.
Sproga’s
attorney Arturs Zvejsalnieks told that
he is satisfied with the court verdict, while Stendzenieks’ lawyer Aldis Alliks said that the sentence is
too harsh. However, he did not comment whether the sentence will be appealed.
Commenting
on the case to earlier, Stendzenieks said it was “an old nonsense” but refused
to elaborate.
