Latvian Saeima committee supports publishing KGB documents online
Members of the committee stressed several times today that the current
Saeima would have to pass the amendments, which currently stipulate making KGB
documents available for research purposes as of May 1 next year. Saeima could
review the bill in the second reading on September 20 and in the third reading
on October 4, 2018, a few days before the 13th Saeima elections, said the
committee's chairwoman Inese Laizane (National Alliance).
Today, the committee was mostly discussing proposals submitted by MP Aleksandrs
Kirsteins (National Alliance)
before Saeima reviews the legislation in the second reading. Kirsteins suggests
that KGB documents be published on the websites of Latvian National Archive and
University of Latvia's Institute of Latvian History with footnotes and
explanations added to the documents by researchers.
The committee agreed in principle today that KGB documents would be
published online, and that a task force working on KGB documents would have to
resolve other issues. The committee will continue discussing the bill next week
to prepare it for review in the second reading at Saeima.
The task force will also decide the purpose of making the documents
public, as well as what documents will be published, and when.
