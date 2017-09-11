Latvian Saeima committee supports publishing KGB documents online

The Latvian Saeima Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee today approved in principle a proposal that former KGB documents should be published online, but a special task force is to decide yet what documents will be published, and when, informs LETA.

Members of the committee stressed several times today that the current Saeima would have to pass the amendments, which currently stipulate making KGB documents available for research purposes as of May 1 next year. Saeima could review the bill in the second reading on September 20 and in the third reading on October 4, 2018, a few days before the 13th Saeima elections, said the committee's chairwoman Inese Laizane (National Alliance).





Today, the committee was mostly discussing proposals submitted by MP Aleksandrs Kirsteins (National Alliance) before Saeima reviews the legislation in the second reading. Kirsteins suggests that KGB documents be published on the websites of Latvian National Archive and University of Latvia's Institute of Latvian History with footnotes and explanations added to the documents by researchers.





The committee agreed in principle today that KGB documents would be published online, and that a task force working on KGB documents would have to resolve other issues. The committee will continue discussing the bill next week to prepare it for review in the second reading at Saeima.





The task force will also decide the purpose of making the documents public, as well as what documents will be published, and when.