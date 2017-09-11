Business, Business in Europe, Estonia, Legal Counsel, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 29.08.2018, 20:12
Estonian companies required to disclose ultimate beneficiaries from Saturday
For the purposes of the law, in the case of companies, a beneficial owner
is the natural person who ultimately owns or controls a legal person through direct
or indirect ownership of a sufficient percentage of the shares or voting rights
or ownership interest in that person, including through bearer shareholdings,
or through control via other means, the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and
Industry said.
Direct ownership means a natural person holding a shareholding of 25% plus
one share or an ownership interest of more than 25% in a company. Indirect
ownership means a company which is under the control of a natural person
holding, or multiple companies which are under the control of the same natural
person, holding a shareholding of 25% plus one share or an ownership interest
of more than 25% in a company.
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that in the case of a simple
and clear ownership structure business operators have no problem fulfilling the
obligation. In the case of a more complex ownership structure disclosing
information about beneficial owners may be difficult, especially if the circle
of owners extends to other countries.
The law clearly sets forth the obligation for companies to provide the
commercial register with information about the names of beneficial owners,
along with responsibility for failing to do so or presenting incorrect
information. Where, after all possible means of identification have been
exhausted, the beneficial owner cannot be identified and there is no doubt that
such person exists, or where there are doubts as to whether the identified
person is a beneficial owner, the natural person who holds the position of a
senior managing official is deemed as a beneficial owner.
In addition, the obliged entity must register and keep records of all
actions taken in order to identify the beneficial owner.
The requirement of disclosure of ultimate beneficial owner the does not
apply to listed companies, apartment associations, and certain foundations.
The data that must be presented about the beneficial owner are the
person's name, personal code and the country that issued the personal code,
country of residence, and information about the conduct of the identity check.
In the absence of a personal code the date and location of birth must be
provided.
In the case of new companies, information about the beneficial owner must
be presented to the commercial register already upon the registration of the
business with the application for entry into the commercial register.
The penalty for not submitting data about the beneficial owner or
submitting incorrect data is up to 300 fine units for a physical person,
meaning up to 1200 euros, or up to 32 000 euros for a legal person. For breach
of the obligation to identify the beneficial owner the law sets forth a fine of
up to 300 units or detention for a physical person, and a fine of up to 400 000
euros for a legal person.
- 29.08.2018 Фактические выгодоприобретатели должны быть внесены в Коммерческий регистр Эстонии с 1 сентября
- 29.08.2018 За снижением прибыли предприятий в Эстонии стоит рост расходов на рабочую силу и сравнительная база – экономист
- 29.08.2018 Правозащитнику Гапоненко запрещен выезд из Латвии
- 29.08.2018 Верховный суд Латвии остановил объявленную Rīgas satiksme закупку услуг по перевозке пассажиров
- 29.08.2018 Подведены итоги работы банка и концерна Rietumu в I полугодии 2018 года
- 29.08.2018 Average earnings have exceeded 1000 euros in Latvia
- 29.08.2018 Average salary of teachers to rise to EUR 1,500 in 2019 – Estonian ministry
- 29.08.2018 Total profit of Estonia's business sector drops 12%
- 29.08.2018 Estonian ministry asking Russia for endorsement of China freight train route
- 29.08.2018 Estonia's sole spirit producer laying off workers, to halve output