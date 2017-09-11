Banks, Crime, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Risk management, USA
Police launch criminal procedure at request of ABLV Bank on spreading false news about financial sector
|Ints Kuzis. Photo: BC.
He said that a criminal procedure had to be launched in order to probe
facts listed in the bank’s application. At the same time, the criminal
procedure has been launched on the fact and not against any persons.
ABLV Bank’s
spokesman Arturs Eglitis told that the criminal procedure has been
launched at the request of the bank dated with February 14, 2018 where the bank
asked to probe spreading of false information about the bank and the Latvian
financial system.
"As the bank has no rights and authority to refute the slanderous
information, the bank turned to the police," said Eglitis.
He said that the bank believes that the report of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of
Treasury implicating Latvia’s ABLV Bank
in money laundering schemes is based on false information and its authors have
not taken into consideration the bank’s AML/CFT efforts of the past two years.
"Spreading of such false information made a considerable and
irreversible damage to the bank’s reputation and the financial system in
general. We presume that FinCEN has
been misinformed, they had been given false, slandering, incomplete information
about our bank and the Latvian financial system in general," said Eglitis.
As reported, the Latvian financial regulator, the Finance and Capital
Market Commission, acting on the instructions from the European Central Bank
(ECB), ordered ABLV Bank to stop all
payments as of February 19, 2018 following a report by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury about ABLV Bank's involvement in international
money laundering schemes and corruption. On February 24, 2018, the Finance and
Capital Market Commission found an occurrence of unavailability of deposits at ABLV Bank.
Shareholders of ABLV Bank
decided in February to start the liquidation process in order to protect interests
of its clients and creditors. ABLV Bank
believes that in this way it will be possible to ensure active protection of
its customers, the bank said in a statement.
At the end of September 2017, ABLV
Bank was the third largest bank in Latvia by assets. The bank's majority
shareholders Olegs Fils, Ernests Bernis and Nika Berne
own, directly and indirectly, 87.03% of the bank's share capital.
