Court releases Latvian activist Gaponenko from custody

The Riga Vidzeme Distric Court today decided to release Latvian activist Aleksandrs Gaponenko from custody, informs LETA.

Aleksandrs Gaponenko.

The court sitting lasted for about 50 minutes.





About 25 people had gathered in support of Gaponenko, holding posters and flowers. LETA observed that among supporters there were famous Latvian activist Vladimirs Lindermans and Latvia’s Russian Union leader Tatjana Zdanoka.





As reported Gaponenko was arrested on April 21.





The Security Police charged Gaponenko with incitement to ethnic hatred and assisting a foreign state in action directed against Latvia.





The Security Police said in a statement for the media earlier that on August 6 it suggested that a criminal case be started pursuant to three Criminal Law's sections: committing acts directed toward triggering national, ethnic, racial or religious hatred or enmity using an automated data processing system; action that is directed against national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, state power or administrative order of Latvia; and assisting a foreign state in action directed against Latvia.





The statement makes no mention of Gaponenko or the country he was assisting in the alleged action directed against Latvia.





This is not the only criminal case against Gaponenko. On September 21, the Riga Vidzeme District Court will review a criminal case where Gaponenko has also been charged with incitement to ethnic hatred, via posts on Facebook.