Latvia, Legislation
Thursday, 23.08.2018, 19:10
Court releases Latvian activist Gaponenko from custody
|Aleksandrs Gaponenko.
The court sitting lasted for about 50 minutes.
About 25 people had gathered in support of Gaponenko, holding posters and
flowers. LETA observed that among supporters there were famous Latvian activist Vladimirs
Lindermans and Latvia’s Russian Union leader Tatjana Zdanoka.
As reported Gaponenko was arrested on April 21.
The Security Police charged Gaponenko with incitement to ethnic hatred
and assisting a foreign state in action directed against Latvia.
The Security Police said in a statement for the media earlier that on
August 6 it suggested that a criminal case be started pursuant to three
Criminal Law's sections: committing acts directed toward triggering national,
ethnic, racial or religious hatred or enmity using an automated data processing
system; action that is directed against national independence, sovereignty,
territorial integrity, state power or administrative order of Latvia; and
assisting a foreign state in action directed against Latvia.
The statement makes no mention of Gaponenko or the country he was
assisting in the alleged action directed against Latvia.
This is not the only criminal case against Gaponenko. On September 21,
the Riga Vidzeme District Court will review a criminal case where Gaponenko has
also been charged with incitement to ethnic hatred, via posts on Facebook.
