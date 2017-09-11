More than 3 mln illegal cigarettes discovered in cargo of parquet

Performing customs control measures at Ventspils port, the customs officials of the State Revenue Service (VID) seized 3.04 mln illegal cigarettes, informs LETA.

The cigarettes were hidden in a truck behind a cargo of parquet.





On August 15, cargo trucks were inspected before boarding on a ferry running between Ventspils and Nynashamn in Sweden. The customs officials conducted a deeper inspection of a cargo truck carrying parquet.





The customs officials discovered 304 boxes with 3,040,000 Route 66 cigarettes without any excise labels.





According to preliminary estimates, the taxes paid for the cigarettes should amount to EUR 331,968.





An administrative case has been launched and materials have been handed to the Taxes and Customs Police for deciding on starting a criminal procedure.