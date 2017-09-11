Crime, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 17.08.2018, 20:33
More than 3 mln illegal cigarettes discovered in cargo of parquet
BC, Riga, 17.08.2018.Print version
Performing customs control measures at Ventspils port, the customs officials of the State Revenue Service (VID) seized 3.04 mln illegal cigarettes, informs LETA.
The cigarettes were hidden in a truck behind a cargo of parquet.
On August 15, cargo trucks were inspected before boarding on a ferry
running between Ventspils and Nynashamn in Sweden. The customs officials
conducted a deeper inspection of a cargo truck carrying parquet.
The customs officials discovered 304 boxes with 3,040,000 Route 66
cigarettes without any excise labels.
According to preliminary estimates, the taxes paid for the cigarettes
should amount to EUR 331,968.
An administrative case has been launched and materials have been handed
to the Taxes and Customs Police for deciding on starting a criminal procedure.
Other articles:
- 17.08.2018 Milk import to Estonia has not grown – chamber of agriculture
- 17.08.2018 Мосты в Риге находятся в хорошем и удовлетворительном состоянии, за исключением путепровода на Брасе – Департамент сообщения
- 17.08.2018 Оборот Рижского аэропорта в первом полугодии вырос на 13%
- 17.08.2018 Работодателей Латвии призывают подавать заявки на субсидированные рабочие места
- 17.08.2018 Удельный вес произведенного в Латвии молока на рынке уменьшается – ЛЦСМ
- 17.08.2018 Инфляция в Эстонии в июле этого года составила 3,3%, став наивысшей в еврозоне
- 17.08.2018 В Старой Риге открыли телескоп виртуальной реальности
- 17.08.2018 Латвийские таможенники обнаружили в грузе паркета более 3 млн. контрабандных сигарет
- 17.08.2018 Let's have a BBQ: meat prices in the EU
- 17.08.2018 Annual inflation in Lithuania exceeded EU average in July