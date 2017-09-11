Energy, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Lithuania
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 22:02
Poland's PSI fails to block Amber Grid's EUR 750,000 tender
On Aug. 14, the Court of Appeal of Lithuania rejected PSI Polska's request to order Amber Grid to temporarily halt the
tender and the signing of a contract with its winner Japanese corporation Yokogawa Electric's branch in Europe, Yokogawa Europe Solutions B.V.
"The halt of the procurement procedures will
undoubtedly do real damage to the public," the court said.
PSI Polska had
told the court that halting the tender would not have negative impact as Amber Grid already has an operating
system installed and constantly maintained by Elsis. Moreover, the Polish company said the whole tender was a
cover-up aimed at once against hiring Elsis, which is Yokogawa Europe Solutions' subcontractor as the European Union
demands since EU funds were allocated for this project.
Amber Grid said
the company would lose EU funding if the tender was halted.
Meanhwile, Vilnius Regional Court is still hearing PSI Polska's request to abolish Amber
Grid's decision on the list of the final offers and signing a contract with
Yokogawa Europe Solutions B.V.
