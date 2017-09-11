Poland's PSI fails to block Amber Grid's EUR 750,000 tender

Poland's PSI Polska, providing IT solutions for the energy sector, has failed in its bid to block Lithuanian gas transmission company Amber Grid's tender, worth 750,000 euros, for an IT system of distant data collection, informed LETA/BNS.

On Aug. 14, the Court of Appeal of Lithuania rejected PSI Polska's request to order Amber Grid to temporarily halt the tender and the signing of a contract with its winner Japanese corporation Yokogawa Electric's branch in Europe, Yokogawa Europe Solutions B.V.





"The halt of the procurement procedures will undoubtedly do real damage to the public," the court said.





PSI Polska had told the court that halting the tender would not have negative impact as Amber Grid already has an operating system installed and constantly maintained by Elsis. Moreover, the Polish company said the whole tender was a cover-up aimed at once against hiring Elsis, which is Yokogawa Europe Solutions' subcontractor as the European Union demands since EU funds were allocated for this project.





Amber Grid said the company would lose EU funding if the tender was halted.





Meanhwile, Vilnius Regional Court is still hearing PSI Polska's request to abolish Amber Grid's decision on the list of the final offers and signing a contract with Yokogawa Europe Solutions B.V.