Ukraine court arrests Latvian millionaire Melniks' assets

A court in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv has granted the prosecutor general’s request to freeze Latvian millionaire Vasilijs Melniks’ assets, according to Ukrainian media reports.

The decision to arrest Melniks’ assets was taken on August 7.





The Latvian millionaire’s assets arrested in Ukraine include seven land properties the total size of which is 100 hectares and the buildings on them, as well as a quadbike, a water motorbike, a yacht and an automobile.





The Ukrainian court has also frozen Melniks’ shares in ten Latvian companies:inansu investiciju kompanija FIC (100%), Eiro Steel (100%), Graphical Paper (50% ), Eiroholdings Invest (100%), EIROHOLDINGS (100%), Servi Ko (0,051%), Remars-Riga (55,15%), DEUL (2,55% ), Chrisal Baltia (1% ), SIA Eiroholdings (50%).





Melniks’ assets have been arrested in connection with a probe into alleged embezzling EUR 54 mln from Ukraine’s Naftogaz company.





Ukrainian authorities have informed Melniks that he is suspected of embezzlement in an organized group and abuse of office powers.





Melniks is also suspected of laundering these assets and counterfeiting bookkeeping data.





According to information available at Firmas.lv, Melniks is a shareholder and manager in several Latvian enterprises, including Rigas Kugu Buvetava shipyard, which currently is in the process of drafting a plan of measures of the legal protection proceedings with creditors.



