Friday, 10.08.2018, 16:51
Court declares Tosmares Kugubuvetava shipyard insolvent
Ivars Melkis has been appointed the insolvency
administrator in the process.
Company Smare filed the insolvency case
against Tosmares Kugubuvetava.
Smare’s lawyer Eriks Stalbergs said
that Tosmares Kugubuvetava’s debt to the company is EUR
21,557. He also said that Smare has several related company,
but just filed the insolvency claim against the shipyard. The total debt of the
shipyard to Smare and related companies is about EUR 90,000.
This year insolvency claim against Tosmares
Kugubuvetava has been filed twice already, but both times the company
managed to reach an agreement.
Tosmares Kugubuvetava last year generated EUR 3.493
mln in turnover, down 31.7% y-o-y while the company’s loss reached EUR 681,549
in contrast to a profit in 2016.
Shares in Tosmares Kugubuvetava are quoted
on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
Latvia’s Rigas Kugu Buvetava shipyard is
the largest shareholder in Tosmares Kugubuvetava.
