Friday, 10.08.2018
Bank of Latvia to sell Rimsevics' limousine for almost EUR 80,000
The Bank of Latvia has decided to sell Audi A8L limousine that has been used by the bank’s governor Ilmars Rimsevics who is now facing graft charges, according to the Latvijas Avize daily information writes LETA.
According to the sales advertisement, the Audi A8L, made in
2016, is for sale for EUR 78,800. The car has Audi Exclusive paint and
interior, massage and ventilation, extended 5-year warranty, Matrix-LED
headlights, LED rear lights, MMI navigation system Plus, assistance package,
Bank & Olufsen stereo system, quattro, etc.
The car has been used for Rimsevics and high profile guests,
including presidents of other central banks, the Bank of Latvia reported. The
last time it has been used was during the meeting of the council of the
European Central Bank in Riga in June 2018.
The bank is giving up the car almost four years before the
leasing agreement on the car expires. The agreement is in force until August
2022.
