Increase in number of local government employees accused of corrupt activities in Latvia since 2015

Since 2015, there has been an increase in the number of local government employees and officials charged with corrupt activities by the Corruption Prevention Bureau (KNAB), according to a report on internal corruption submitted to the State Chancellery by the KNAB, citing LETA.

In 2015, criminal proceedings were launched against three persons employed by local government institutions, compared to eight in 2016 and 19 last year.





The KNAB also informs that there has also been an increase in the number of state officials fined for conflict of interest violations since 2015.