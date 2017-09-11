Ecology, Latvia, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 19.07.2018, 22:02
Lithuanian firm charged with failure to take almost 6 mln tons of waste to Latvia
The law enforcement institutions do not disclose the company
but sources have told that it is bankrupt waste management firm Metrail.
FCIS suspects that sham certificates on the collection and
management of 5,845 tons of metal and other packaging waste were produced in
2013. The certificates could have been used by firms to evade taxes for
environmental pollution, causing the Lithuanian state budget damage worth over
6 mln euros.
The shareholder of the above-mentioned company as well as
its management, including former director and commercial director, have been
charged with false accounting and forgery.
FCIS says it has enough evidence to claim that the company
forged CMRs and VAT invoices, claiming to have taken metal and plastic
packaging waste to Latvia for further processing.
FCIS turned to Latvian law enforcement institutions as part
of this investigation. Based on their response, conclusions of environmental
protection specialists and other important evidence, it was concluded that the
Vilnius-based company in fact failed to take almost 5,845 tons of metal and
plastic packaging waste to Latvia.
Metrail was
established in 2009. Vilnius Regional Court deemed the company bankrupt last
October.
- 26.07.2018 Estonia's Graanul Invest opens office in Latvian capital
- 19.07.2018 Lukashenko might visit Latvia in foreseeable future
- 19.07.2018 Olainfarm pharmaceutical group raises sales 5% in H1
- 19.07.2018 Austria's TGW Logistics Group opens engineering service centre in Lithuania's Kaunas
- 19.07.2018 Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 18.2% in H1
- 19.07.2018 Beer sales on Latvian border climb 80% on year in H1
- 19.07.2018 Lithuania's Port of Klaipeda plans to rival Gdansk on price alone
- 19.07.2018 Реализация продукции концерна Olainfarm за шесть месяцев увеличилась на 5%
- 19.07.2018 Ценности миллениалов — демократичная рабочая среда и возможность устроиться на работу своей мечты
- 19.07.2018 Прибыль Клайпедского морского порта выросла на 20%