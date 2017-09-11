Police search Sven Sillar law office for papers linked to Hubert Hirv

Officers of Estonia's Central Criminal Police last Thursday searched the office of attorney Sven Sillar in Tallinn and took with them documents connected with Sillar's client Hubert Hirv, according the news portal of public broadcaster ERR reported writes LETA/BNS.

The prosecutor's office has announced that the search was not linked to the attorney but to Hubert Hirv, one of the suspects in a criminal investigation held in pretrial detention.





It has been reported that the officers produced a search warrant stating that the prosecutor's office has established in the course of a surveillance procedure that individuals associated with Hirv went to the attorney's office to read the letters or mails of a man suspected of being a member of a criminal organization.





"The Office of the Prosecutor General confirms that on the basis of a court order, a search was conducted at the office of attorney Sven Sillar in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation," spokespeople for the chief prosecutor's office said. "The purpose of the search was not to gain access to exchanges of confidential information between the lawyer and the client, and no suspicion has been lodged against Sven Sillar."





"In the course of the search, correspondence between the suspects and third persons was found which had been intermediated by the attorney's office despite a restriction on communication imposed by the prosecutor's office. In view of the fact that the defense has communicated with the suspects in a manner which may be conducive to the commission of new crimes, the Office of the Prosecutor General on July 10 filed a request with the Harju County Court for the removal of the counsel, and the court is set to review it next week," the spokespeople added.





The Harju County Court in mid-February approved custody for seven people, including businessmen Hubert Hirv and Pavel Gammer, as well as Ahmed Ozdojev, a person known in the Estonian criminal world, who was later released on a record 350,000 bail.





Among the people detained was attorney Viktor Sargava, who was also released.





Among the detainees is former police officer Aivar Orukas, who has worked for more than ten years at the anti-money laundering office of the Central Criminal Police, as well as former staffer of the Internal Security Service (KAPO) Viljar Subka.





According to the suspicion, the criminal organization that engaged in criminal activity for years has committed numerous economic crimes and crimes against property with the aim of monetary gain for its leaders and members. In addition to physical persons, legal persons were used for the commission of criminal offenses.





ERR has also learned that the suspicion concerns several episodes of tax fraud entailing altogether at least one million euros, as well as an attempt to blackmail over 3 mln U.S. dollars from an entrepreneur.