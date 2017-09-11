Economics, Education and Science, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Iranian President shows interest in developing trade and educational cooperation with Latvia
Ambassador Elferts presented his credentials to the Iranian president on May 15.
The conversation between the Latvian ambassador and the Iranian president focused on opportunities for expanding cooperation between both countries, including through the appointment of an honorary consul of Latvia in Iran. President Rouhani expressed interest in strengthening trade contacts and concluding a cooperation agreement between the chambers of commerce and industry of both countries, as well as building contacts in education and science.
Elferts thanked Iran for its support by not recognising Latvia's incorporation into the Soviet Union.
As part of his accreditation visit, Ambassador Elferts also met with representatives from the Iranian Baltic Association. The association was established in 2017 to foster business and cultural ties between the Baltic states and Iran.
