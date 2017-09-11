EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 16.05.2018, 06:04
Latvia to join World Bank's Umbrella Facility for Gender Equality
The Latvian Cabinet of Ministers made the decision on Tuesday after hearing the report prepared by the Finance Ministry.
The Finance Ministry said that Latvia's participation in the UFGE will contribute to implementation of innovative solutions in gender equality with involvement of the private sector. Latvia would gain access to the information about the UFGE projects which might be of interest to the Latvian companies willing to join some of those projects.
As all Nordic countries already participate in the UFGE, Latvia becoming the first Baltic contributor would strengthen the close Nordic-Baltic partnership in development cooperation, the ministry said.
As the UFGE finances projects in the most underdeveloped countries, Latvia's participation will ensure partial fulfilment of the development cooperation assistance commitments to those countries.
The UFGE currently has 13 development partners - Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which have contributed USD 72 million in total since the foundation of the facility in 2012.
- 16.05.2018 Bill about TV content in EU languages aimed at restricting Russian propaganda to be rewritten
- 16.05.2018 In Q1, the number of building permits for the construction of new buildings in Lithuania increased by 56%
- 16.05.2018 Latvia showed fastest GDP growth in EU in Q1
- 16.05.2018 Arco: standard-design apartment prices in Riga climb 2.9% in January-April
- 16.05.2018 Riga Airport plans to hire 250 persons in 2018
- 16.05.2018 Liepaja port raises cargo turnover 14.2% in January-April
- 15.05.2018 Number of tourists hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 15.3% in Q1
- 15.05.2018 airBaltic начинает полеты Рига-Сочи
- 15.05.2018 Руководство LDZ готово к переориентации транспортной отрасли страны и поиску новых партнеров
- 15.05.2018 Nord Stream 2 starts offshore preparatory works in Germany