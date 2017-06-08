Former CIA deputy director represents ABLV Bank in its dispute with FinCEN

David Cohen, former deputy director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency and supervisor of the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), now a partner at the international law firm WilmerHale, is representing Latvian commercial bank ABLV Bank in its dispute with FinCEN, the bank informed LETA.

Cohen, who served as deputy director of the CIA from 2015 to 2017, has worked in different positions in the U.S. public administration for almost twenty years.





According to WilmerHale website, before Cohen became CIA deputy director, he was the under secretary of the Treasury from 2011 to 2015, managing the Treasury's financial sanctions and anti-money laundering policy, regulatory, enforcement and intelligence functions, including supervising the two regulatory agencies responsible for implementing and enforcing sanctions programs and anti-money laundering rules - the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and FinCEN.





"Cohen directed the development and implementation of broad-ranging and intricate financial sanctions programs, including those against Iran, Russia, North Korea and terrorist financiers, as well as a host of anti-money laundering regulations," according to WilmerHale website.





As reported, ABLV Bank has submitted a reply to FinCEN in regards to its statement in February about planned sanctions towards the bank.