Court finds Tartu Mill not guilty in tax fraud
The court handed down a conditional sentence of four years with a probation period of four years to Dulub, and a conditional sentence of three years with a probation period of three years.
Dulub and Saar will have to pay 1,250 euros as proceeding costs. As the defendants were found partially not guilty, the state has to compensate their defense costs -- in the amount of 39,774 euros for Tartu Mill, 3,640 euros for Dulub and 588 euros for Saar.
When meting out punishments, the court took into account that both Dulub and Saar had not been criminally punished before and also that Saar's role in the criminal organization was the smallest.
Six members of the group were convicted in a plea bargain by the first-tier Tartu county court already in 2014.
The criminal investigation was carried out by the Tax and Customs Board and it was led by the South district prosecutor's office.
Friday's decision can be appealed in 7 days. In such a case, the court would announce its reasoned decision on Apr. 26.
