Bank of Latvia head not to get paid while banned from official duties

The Bank of Latvia had received detailed explanations from the Corruption Prevention Bureau about the restrictions imposed on Rimsevics. "I can confirm that the Bank of Latvia head will not get paid as long as he is not performing his official duties," said Janis Silakalns, the press secretary of the Latvian central bank.





Considering the restrictions imposed on Rimsevics, the man had not been in the Latvian central bank since February 20, Silakalns added.





The Bank of Latvia paid EUR 10,287 to Rimsevics as the monthly salary for January this year.





At present the acting head of the Bank of Latvia is Zoja Razmusa.





As reported, the Corruption Prevention Bureau has started a criminal proceeding against Bank of Latvia Governor Ilmars Rimsevics on suspicions of soliciting and receiving a bribe of at least EUR 100,000. The corruption watchdog has imposed several restrictions on Rimsevics, who has been released against the bail of EUR 100,000 pending the investigation. For the duration of the investigation, Rimsevics has been banned from performing his responsibilities as the head of the Latvian central bank, from leaving Latvia and from contacts with certain individuals.





Rimsevics insists he is innocent and therefore will not step down as the head of the Latvian central bank. He said that the accusations against him was a retaliatory action from ABLV Bank and other banks serving non-residents.





Rimsevics, who was first appointed as the Bank of Latvia governor in late 2001, is now nearing the end of his third successive term in the office. He said previously that he would not seek to be re-elected for yet another six-year term as the head of the Latvian central bank.



