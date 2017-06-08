Estonian MFA: Western Balkans strategy is an ambitious roadmap

Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser on February 15th at the informal meeting of European Union's foreign ministers discussed the situation in Syria as well as the Western Balkans strategy submitted by the European Commission, noting that the strategy is an ambitious roadmap to a common future, informs LETA/BNS.

When speaking about Syria, Mikser said that in order to solve the crisis it is necessary that the international public interferes more strongly. "Worsening of the situation and attacks in Syria are very worrisome. The Syrian army continuing to use chemical weapons is unacceptable. In that situation all sides have to show restraint and do everything in their power to deescalate the situation. I also think that the EU and the U.S. should play a more active role in the Syrian peace process," he added.

Mikser said at the meeting that Estonia continues to support the EU's enlargement policy, which is based on EU values and strict conditionality. "The Western Balkans strategy offers an ambitious roadmap to our common future. I'm glad that the Western Balkans strategy also includes a digital development plan which definitely has a positive effect on the region's socioeconomic and rule of law development," Mikser said.

Mikser is to also attend the annual Munich Security Conference from Friday to Sunday, which is to focus on the role of the EU in security issues as well as the relationship of the EU, Russia and the United States. Mikser is to also meet with his Georgian counterpart.