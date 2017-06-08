Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Forum, Legislation
Estonian MFA: Western Balkans strategy is an ambitious roadmap
When speaking about Syria, Mikser said that in order to solve the crisis it
is necessary that the international public interferes more strongly.
"Worsening of the situation and attacks in Syria are very worrisome. The
Syrian army continuing to use chemical weapons is unacceptable. In that
situation all sides have to show restraint and do everything in their power to
deescalate the situation. I also think that the EU and the U.S. should play a
more active role in the Syrian peace process," he added.
Mikser said at the meeting that Estonia continues to support the EU's
enlargement policy, which is based on EU values and strict conditionality.
"The Western Balkans strategy offers an ambitious roadmap to our common
future. I'm glad that the Western Balkans strategy also includes a digital
development plan which definitely has a positive effect on the region's
socioeconomic and rule of law development," Mikser said.
Mikser is to also attend the annual Munich Security Conference from Friday
to Sunday, which is to focus on the role of the EU in security issues as well
as the relationship of the EU, Russia and the United States. Mikser is to also
meet with his Georgian counterpart.
