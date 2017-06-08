Employment, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Elimination of vacant jobs not to count during public administration reform in Latvia
He said that
only actual jobs eliminated would be counted in when determining whether the
ministries and the government agencies had met the target of the reform in the
public administration, which is a 6% reduction of employees.
The organizations will not be allowed to claim they
have met the target, if they had simply eliminated the vacant jobs on their
payrolls, Citskovskis stressed.
The total number of vacancies in the Latvian public
administration was 3,678 at the end of last year but certain organizations have
quite high rates of vacant jobs. For example, 15% of all jobs in the Education
and Science Ministry and the subordinate organizations were vacant, with 15% of
vacancies in the ministry itself. The Health Ministry's realm followed with 12%
of vacancies, of which 10% were vacant jobs in the ministry itself.
Citskovskis said that, while many organizations had
tried to negotiate exemptions from the planned job reduction, just few had been
made exempt, such as the army, the security agencies, the Corruption Prevention
Bureau and employees in the foreign representation offices of the Foreign
Ministry.
As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers in November 2017
approved a plan for a public administration reform, which provides for cutting
the number of public administration jobs by 2% annually until 2020. The goal is
to reduce the number of public administration jobs by around 6% or 3,000
full-time jobs in three years.
