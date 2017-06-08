Baltic States – CIS, Crime, Estonia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Azerbaijani drug criminal released from prison early, expelled from Estonia
Ahliman Zeinalov, an Azerbaijani citizen who was released early from prison where he served a sentence for drug crimes, was sent back to his home country at the end of January 2018, the daily Postimees reports, cites LETA/BNS.
On Jan. 5 the Viru county court decided to release him from prison and to
send him to Azerbaijan where his family lives, Postimees reported, quoting the
rus.err.ee news portal of the public broadcaster ERR. Zeinalov owned
several restaurants in Tallinn.
Zeinalov was detained in Estonia on Dec. 3, 2007. On the next day he was taken into custody as suspect in organizing a large-scale drug business. In 2010 the Harju county court sentenced him to prison for 14 years and six months.
