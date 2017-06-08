Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Legislation, Society
Estonia admits need to change Aliens Act
The Aliens Act will be amended to provide for the right for third country
nationals to turn to a court of law in the last instance with their appeal
against a decision to refuse them a visa. In Estonia it has been is possible to
contest the refusal only before non-judicial administrative authorities so far.
The Commission opened an infringement procedure concerning Estonia in 2012,
urging the country to ensure that appeals against a decision to refuse, annul
or revoke a visa include access to a judicial body.
It specifically said that the EU Visa Code Regulation establishes the
obligation for member states to provide for a right of appeal against a visa
refusal, annulment or revocation. In addition, the EU Treaty obliges member
states to provide remedies sufficient to ensure an effective legal protection
in the fields covered by EU law and the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights grants
individuals the right to an effective remedy before a tribunal, when rights and
freedoms under EU law are violated.
During the infringement procedure that has lasted for five years, Estonia
previously found that the appeal procedure set out in the Aliens Act is
consistent with EU law. However, following a preliminary ruling by the
European Court of Justice in Case No. C-403/16 on Dec. 13, 2017, which upheld
the position of the Commission, it became clear that the law has to be amended.
The Commission on Dec. 21, 2017 sent an additional letter to Estonia in the
infringement procedure, citing the preliminary ruling of the European Court of
Justice.
