Latvia and Georgia pledge to develop strategic partnership

Saeima Speaker Inara Murniece (National Alliance) and Georgia’s Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze signed a cooperation agreement between the parliaments of the two countries yesterday, LETA was told at the Saeima press office.

Photo: saeima.lv

In the memorandum, Latvia and Georgia commit to developing their strategic partnership and deepening parliamentary contacts.

Murniece noted with satisfaction that the Georgian parliament speaker’s visit to Latvia takes place at a significant time as both Latvia and Georgia are marking the centenary of their statehood this year. Furthermore, in March this year the two countries will be marking 25 years of their diplomatic relations. Kobakhidze is the first foreign parliament speaker to visit Latvia in its centenary year.

Latvia and Georgia are involved an active political dialogue – last year the speakers of Baltic and Nordic countries made a joint visit to Georgia, and members of the foreign relations and European affairs committees of both countries’ parliaments have been actively cooperating as well, Murniece said. “Our good political dialogue provides a basis for using our economic cooperation potential,” the Saeima speaker said.

Georgia has proven its consistency, carrying out substantial reforms, Murniece said, stressing the importance of reforms in such tough areas like the judiciary and economy.

Latvia will also continue to back Georgia’s aspirations to accede to the EU and NATO, Murniece said.

Kobakhidze called Latvia a role model for Georgia whose goal is to catch up with Latvia’s development level. The Georgian speaker thanked Latvia for its constant support, especially to Georgia’s territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

While discussing the situation in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, the Saeima speaker voiced Latvia’s concerns about Russia’s activities in these breakaway regions of Georgia. Latvia firmly supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Murniece stressed.