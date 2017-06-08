Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.01.2018, 14:59
Latvia and Georgia pledge to develop strategic partnership
|Photo: saeima.lv
In the memorandum, Latvia and Georgia commit to developing their strategic
partnership and deepening parliamentary contacts.
Murniece noted with satisfaction that the Georgian parliament speaker’s
visit to Latvia takes place at a significant time as both Latvia and Georgia
are marking the centenary of their statehood this year. Furthermore, in March
this year the two countries will be marking 25 years of their diplomatic
relations. Kobakhidze is the first foreign parliament speaker to visit Latvia
in its centenary year.
Latvia and Georgia are involved an active political dialogue – last year
the speakers of Baltic and Nordic countries made a joint visit to Georgia, and
members of the foreign relations and European affairs committees of both
countries’ parliaments have been actively cooperating as well, Murniece said.
“Our good political dialogue provides a basis for using our economic
cooperation potential,” the Saeima speaker said.
Georgia has proven its consistency, carrying out substantial reforms,
Murniece said, stressing the importance of reforms in such tough areas like the
judiciary and economy.
Latvia will also continue to back Georgia’s aspirations to accede to the EU
and NATO, Murniece said.
Kobakhidze called Latvia a role model for Georgia whose goal is to catch up
with Latvia’s development level. The Georgian speaker thanked Latvia for its
constant support, especially to Georgia’s territorial integrity and
Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
While discussing the situation in South Ossetia and Abkhazia, the Saeima
speaker voiced Latvia’s concerns about Russia’s activities in these breakaway
regions of Georgia. Latvia firmly supports Georgia’s sovereignty and
territorial integrity, Murniece stressed.
- 17.01.2018 New Pact for Europe report: EU needs reforms already in 2018
- 17.01.2018 В Латвии открылся завод по производству комплектующих для снарядов
- 17.01.2018 Meeting between Estonian PM, German businesses in Hamburg raises issue of workforce
- 17.01.2018 Годовая инфляция в Литве самая высокая в ЕС
- 17.01.2018 Number of residence permits issued to foreigners for employment up 26% in Estonia in 2017
- 17.01.2018 Lithuania's growth of new car sales EU's biggest in 2017
- 17.01.2018 Bronka port keen to direct bulk goods away from Baltic ports
- 17.01.2018 Sweden's Benify coming to Lithuania
- 17.01.2018 Government agrees on setting up Latvian Anti-Doping Agency
- 17.01.2018 Крупнейшими совладельцами Olainfarm станут дети Валерия Малыгина