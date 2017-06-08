Baltic States – CIS, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Security
There are several thousand persons on Latvia's blacklist
The figure is not permanent as some people are blacklisted temporarily,
explained Kozlovskis. In other cases, people may be put on the blacklist for a
short period of time so they could not participate in a certain event in
Latvia.
Kozlovskis ordered 124 persons to be included on Latvia's blacklist last
year, the minister said.
As for the recent deportation of Russian TVC television's employee Anatoly
Kyrlayev and his wife, journalist Olga Kyrlayeva, the authorities are analyzing
all the statements and actions of the pair. Kozlovskis is not ruling out that
the Kurlayevs may have violated Schengen area rules - if so, they could also be
banned from traveling to Schengen all countries.
When asked if the risk of provocations could increase this year when Latvia
is marking its 100th anniversary, Kozlovskis said it was possible but the
authorities were successfully dealing with such problems.
As reported, border guards detained Russian citizen Kurlayev, a reporter of
the Russian TV-Tsentr television channel, in Riga on January 2. The Latvian Interior
Ministry had included the Russian journalists in the list of persons banned
from entering Latvia. In the evening of the same day Kurlayev was deported from
Latvia, LETA was told at the State Border Guard.
His wife, Olga Kyrlayeva was also expelled from Latvia on January 4.
