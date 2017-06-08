Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Taxation
World Bank to help Latvia improve tax administration
The Latvian government had sought assistance at the European Commission’s
Structural Reform Support Service, and the WB has concluded an agreement with
the European Commission, the WB representatives said.
The size of Latvia’s shadow economy is an estimated 25% of the official
GDP, whereas the average size of shadow economy in the member states of the
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is 14%. This is
why improving the efficiency of tax administration is the government’s
priority.
Carlos Pinerua, the WB Country Manager for Poland and the Baltic States, indicated that
the WB will concentrate its analytical work in Latvia on three main areas – VAT
evasion, liability management and audit and the analytical capacity of the
State Revenue Service.
The WB will provide technical support in cooperation with the European
Commission’s Structural Reform Support Service. It will include analysis of
various kinds of VAT fraud and recommendations for the prevention of VAT fraud
in particular segments of the economy.
The WB will also work out methods and tools for the detection of VAT gaps
in various kinds of businesses, for instance, in small, medium-sized and large
companies.
The European Union is funding the project by using the European
Commission’s Structural Reform Support Program.
