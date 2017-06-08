Latvia, Legal Counsel, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Legal support for business in Latvia
INLAT
PLUS international is known for its high level of responsibility, which
is based on a constant improvement of theoretical knowledge and practical
skills. Our law office differs from the others by developing individual
approach when dealing with each client, meeting deadlines every time, as well
as highly profitable balance between price and quality.
The analysis and
risk minimization
Legal support for commercial
organizations in Latvia, which INLAT PLUS international provides, is a
full protection of each client’s interests according to his preferences. We
provide:
·
Managing business’ politics;
·
Preparation of all necessary documents for all
possible changes within the company (increase, decrease fixed capital, legal
address, changes within the board, council, number of members etc.);
·
Preparation of all necessary documents for reorganization
and liquidation of the company;
·
The representation of the interests of the Client in private
institutions, as well as government and municipal institutions of the Republic
of Latvia;
·
Legal analysis and preparation of commercial and
management contracts;
·
Legal analysis for current and future business
projects;
·
Resolving contract disputes between co-owners of real
estate, preparation of a contract to ensure separate ownership;
·
Resolving contract disputes related to renting and
management;
·
Legal support of the Client in real estate
transactions;
·
Preparation of all necessary documents during the
process of insolvency for private and legal persons;
·
Document translation to Latvian, Russian, and English
language;
·
Legal expertise and judicial analysis of documents.
The
benefits of our legal support for business of private and legal persons in
Latvia – excellent solution for all possible judicial problems in the Client’s
best interests, as well as risk accounting and minimization.
Profit and
economy
Business
management in Latvia, as well as the other countries of the EU, is invariably
related to dealing with lots of problems – that’s why special knowledge and
experience in different areas of law is required. INLAT PLUS international clients don’t need to spend additional
budget on an internal law department or invite expensive legal consultants. Our
lawyers, according to the contract, will also protect interests of the Client
in terms of taxes and business management. We have all necessary types of specialists
for a full and continuous bookkeeping and tax calculation of private and legal person’s
business. Signing a distance bookkeeping contract with INLAT PLUS international allows to:
●
Organize bookkeeping record according to Latvian and
international law;
●
Calculate taxes and provide necessary reports and
declarations to Latvian fiscal institutions;
●
Calculate personnel wages quickly and unmistakably,
according to Latvian law;
●
Create trade reports of EU countries;
● Reduce accounting specialists’ expenses.
Additional
opportunities
Thanks to a rich and long-lasting experience of INLAT PLUS international in different
areas of law, we have all necessary opportunities to ensure:
●
Professional translation of legal texts to Latvian,
English, and Russian language according to Client’s needs;
●
Legalization and apostille for the documents;
●
Procedure of notarizing.
Legal support for business in
Latvia from INLAT PLUS international
is based on a long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnership. Our main goal –
operative and highly professional protection of Client’s interests, fast and
qualitative solution for all business management tasks, no matter, how
difficult the situations is.
Contact
information
In order to get free
consultation and additional information you can contact us by phone, email or
coming to our INLAT PLUS international
office:
Office phone number: (+371)
672 997 76
Mobile phone number: (+371)
296 216 15
E-mail: info@inlatplusinter.lv
Address: Krišjāņa Valdemāra
iela 38-612, Riga, Latvia
