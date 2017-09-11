Estonia, Investments, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 18.02.2019, 09:10
UP Invest exiting food retail business
BC, Tallinn, 18.02.2019.Print version
UP Invest, holding of Estonian businessman Margus Linnamae, has decided to exit the business of food related retail and will discontinue the operation of the units supporting it, reported LETA/BNS.
UP Invest has begun divesting the Biomarket chain of organic
stores and will in that connection discontinue also the business
of e-retailer FreshGO. The client relationships currently outstanding will
be fulfilled by FreshGO to the end.
Negotiations on the sale of the holding in Biomarket have
started with potential buyers and they are expected to be completed within the
first half of 2019.
UP Invest Board Member Marko Virkebau said UP Invest wishes
to focus on its core business in the fields of healthcare, media and
entertainment.
Other articles:
- 18.02.2019 Elering pays out EUR 7.5 mln in renewable energy subsidy in January
- 15.02.2019 Unemployment has fallen to almost the same low level as in the economic boom
- 15.02.2019 Number of dairy herds in Latvia drops 10.4% over past year
- 15.02.2019 В Эстонии открылась первая в этом году ледовая трасса
- 15.02.2019 Работодатели: смягчению дефицита рабочих рук в 2018 году в Эстонии помогли гастарбайтеры
- 15.02.2019 Tallinna Sadam построит новый круизный терминал
- 15.02.2019 Финский мясопереработчик Atria может продать свое отделение в России
- 15.02.2019 O'Leary's operator in Lithuania plans movie theatre, restaurant expansion
- 15.02.2019 Survey: Tram link between Ulemiste terminal, Old City Harbor possible already in 2023
- 15.02.2019 Estonia: An apartment building with 48 apartments with a class A energy label was completed in Saue