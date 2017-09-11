Estonia, Financial Services, Funds, Investments
Pension funds invest EUR 175 mln in Estonia in 2018
As of right now, 13.43% of the assets of pension funds have been invested in Estonia, which is also the largest indicator ever.
The bank to have invested the largest share of the assets of its pension funds in the Estonian economy is LHV with 304 mln euros, followed by Swedbank with 153 mln euros, SEB with 50 mln euros and Luminor with 15 mln euros.
The chamber observes and analyzes the investment of pension funds' assets in the Estonian economy from the beginning of 2016. Then only 5.48 percent of pension funds' assets had been invested in Estonia. The total volume of investments was the smallest in the first quarter of 2017, 5.01%.
From the second quarter of 2017 to the third quarter of 2018, there was growth during which investment volumes doubled. The largest growth figures were registered in the fourth quarter of 2017, when investment growth was over 2%.
According to the chamber, the positive trend started after law amendments with which the state alleviated the investment restrictions of pension funds.
