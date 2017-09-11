Airport, Baltic States – CIS, Investments, Lithuania, Russia
Lithuania's Avia Solutions Group exits Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport
The group
said it had sold its 30% stake in Dutch-based United Airports Management B.V., representing 22.5% of shares
in Ramport Aero, the airport's
operator, to the latter company's management team.
"At
this stage of the investment project, we are selling our interest," Avia Solutions Group CEO Jonas Janukenas said, noting that
"the project was not integrated with other activities of the
group."
Janukenas
told after the group announced its intention to withdraw from the project in
early September that the decision concerned only AGS' stake and its exit from the Russian airport.
The group
did not comment on possible decisions by Ziemelis and other related
shareholders holding a combined stake of around 75% in the airport.
The
airport, which cost 27 mln US dollars to build and focuses on low-cost
flights, was officially opened in May 2016.
