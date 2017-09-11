Tallinn Airport passenger numbers reach new record this year

Tallinn Airport served over three million passengers in the first 11 months of 2019, which is 8.9% more than in the same period last year, the end of November also saw the surpassing of last year's passenger record, when over 3 mln passengers passed through the airport for the first time, informed LETA.

Namely, altogether 3,007,644 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in 2018, while altogether 3,032,261 passengers have been served in the first 11 months of this year already. Altogether 2,785,699 passengers were served in the first 11 months of last year, it appears from the airport's statistics.





Tallinn Airport served 242,000 passengers in November, 6.6% more than during the same month last year.





Of the 242,000 passengers who passed through the airport in November, 239,700 flew on foreign flights and 2,300 on domestic flights. Passengers on regular flights numbered 217,400 and on non-regular flights some 24,600. The number of flight operations declined by 11.8% on year to 3,400 flights in November. Of those flights, some 2,900 were commercial flights and 400 other flights.





According to Eero Pargmae, the commercial director of Tallinn Airport, growth was aided by the launch of a Lufthansa route between Tallinn and Munich in addition to an existing Frankfurt route. "The termination of Nordica flights was also compensated for by LOT, which is continuing to fly on the Warsaw, Stockholm and Brussels routes," Pargmae said.





In November, Latvian carrier airBaltic served 24.3% of all passengers, the market share of LOT in terms of passenger carriage was 11% and that of Ryanair and Finnair 10%. The highest number of passengers were added to connecting hums, mostly on the Warsaw and Berlin route, which are serviced by Ryanair and airBaltic this winter.





The total number of destinations for regular flights in November was 29 and these were serviced by 13 airlines. In November, regular flights were filled 76 percent on average, compared with 66 percent last year.





November also saw the end of the season of charter flights to resorts in Turkey and Greece and the start of the winter tourism season, when people mostly fly to Egypt and the Canary Islands.