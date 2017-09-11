Avg price of Tallinn apartments grows to EUR 2,057 per square meter in November

The average price per square meter of Tallinn apartments grew to 2,057.32 euros in November, informed LETA/BNS.

The median price per square meter of apartments in the capital city was 1,957.75 euros last month. Altogether 757 transactions worth 90.1 mln euros were carried out in Tallinn, figures available from the Land Board show.





Across Estonia, excluding Tallinn, the average price per square meter of apartments was 838.88 euros in November. The median price per square meter was 706.72 euros.





The number of transactions outside Tallinn was 942 and the total value of the transactions was 48.9 million euros in November.





It is currently not possible to display statistics by month in the database of the Land Board, which is why it is not possible to examine November data in comparison with the previous month or the same month the year before.





"We are planning to add to the query portal the option of viewing data by month and the option of putting together periods, for example, the selection 2018-2019 together. This work requires separate development and we hope that we can introduce these changes by the end of November," Ulleke Eerik, adviser at the Land Board's department of real estate valuation, told LETA/BNS in early November.



