Lithuania's Delano invests EUR 1 mln in expansion in 201

Delano, the operator of over 50 food service outlets, plans to open five new cafes and three restaurants in 2020 and aims to grow revenue by more than 8% next year, informed LETA/BNS according to the business daily Verslo Zinios.

Delano Managing Director Gintaras Rutkauskas says the company spent a total of 1 mln euros on expansion this year, and plans to open five Caif Cafe cafes, two 12 self-service restaurants and a Can Can Pizza restaurant next year.





Delano projects total revenue growth of around 10% this year. Next year, the company's sales revenue is expected to grow by 8.7%, but its net profit is forecast to decline by 8%.