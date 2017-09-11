Norway's Stafa Industrier to invest additional EUR 4-5 mln in Lithuania's Ukmerge

Norwegian company Stafa Industrier plans to invest additional 4-5 mln euros into its industrial park in the Lithuanian city of Ukmerge and plans to build a production building, reported LETA/BNS.

According to the company's CEO Jon Ragnar Westby, the plans are part of the group's expansion plan. "The building could house companies looking for production or storage spaces," he told.





The construction is scheduled to start next year and finished in 2021. The market will be offered 50 percent of the premises.





Stafa Industrier owns three companies in Lithuania, including Stansefabrikken Automotive Lithuania, Stansefabrikken and Ukmerges Pramones Parkas. The companies employ over 300 people and their turnover stood at 32.6 mln euros last year.





Stafa Industrier mainly offers manufacturing services and products from sheet-metal for electronics, cars, consruction, aviation and other companies created high value.