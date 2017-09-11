Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 27.11.2019, 13:59
Norway's Stafa Industrier to invest additional EUR 4-5 mln in Lithuania's Ukmerge
BC, Vilnius, 27.11.2019.Print version
Norwegian company Stafa Industrier plans to invest additional 4-5 mln euros into its industrial park in the Lithuanian city of Ukmerge and plans to build a production building, reported LETA/BNS.
According to the company's CEO Jon Ragnar Westby, the plans are part of the group's expansion plan. "The building could house companies looking for production or storage spaces," he told.
The construction is scheduled to start next year and finished in 2021. The market will be offered 50 percent of the premises.
Stafa Industrier owns three companies in Lithuania, including Stansefabrikken Automotive Lithuania, Stansefabrikken and Ukmerges Pramones Parkas. The companies employ over 300 people and their turnover stood at 32.6 mln euros last year.
Stafa Industrier mainly offers manufacturing services and products from sheet-metal for electronics, cars, consruction, aviation and other companies created high value.
Other articles:
- 27.11.2019 Opening of MGI Latvia Builds Foundation for China-Europe Life Science Cooperation
- 27.11.2019 Tallinn to be awarded intl smart city prize
- 27.11.2019 Таллинн удостоен международной награды ЮНЕСКО и Netexplo
- 26.11.2019 Ignitis Group's CEO promise in the stock exchange in New York: we will back here soon
- 26.11.2019 Предприятия Рижского региона показали самый большой оборот в 2018 году
- 26.11.2019 Средняя брутто зарплата в Литве за год повысилась на 9,2%
- 26.11.2019 Выросла выработка электроэнергии в странах Балтии
- 26.11.2019 Latvia's largest companies raise aggregate turnover by 7.2% in 2018
- 26.11.2019 Lithuania declines Finland's invitation for three-way talks on Belarus' N-plant