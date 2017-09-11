Analytics, Business, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.11.2019, 13:41
Latvia's largest companies raise aggregate turnover by 7.2% in 2018
The number of companies whose annual turnover exceeded EUR
145,000 rose 3.6% from 2017 to 23,721 last year. Such companies made up 18.4%
of all companies submitting their annual reports, and their aggregate turnover
accounted for 95.1% of the combined turnover of all companies submitting their
annual reports.
LETA board member Juris Mendzins said that last year
Latvia saw the steepest growth in the past seven years - Latvia's gross domestic
product (GDP) increased by 4.6% from 2017. Investment and construction sector,
as well as ICT services ensured the biggest growth.
He said that turnover of Latvia's largest companies rose
steeper than GDP - by 7.2%, which means that the largest companies play a
significant role in the country's economic development.
"In the future we hope for a bigger increase of
turnover of Latvia's manufacturers, exporters of services, especially
knowledge-based companies, and a respective GDP growth because this is the
added value created in Latvia," said Mendzins.
Like a year before, Uralkali Trading, a subsidiary of
Russian mineral fertilizers producer Uralkalij, last year was the leader
of the manufacturing sector with EUR 1.944 bn in annual turnover, down 5.4% y-o-y.
Rimi Latvia retailer was second with a EUR 893.692 mln
turnover and Uralchem Trading mineral fertilizers wholesaler was third
with a turnover of EUR 885.098 mln.
The Top-ten of Latvia’s largest enterprises also includes Maxima
Latvija retail company with EUR 776.624 mln in annual turnover, Severstal
Distribution with EUR 675.95 mln, Orlen Latvija fuel wholesaler with
EUR 560.245 mln, Latvenergo power utility with EUR 435.199 mln, Circle
K Latvia fuel retailer with EUR 425.01 mln, Elko Grupa IT wholesaler
with EUR 424.915 mln, Latvian national carrier airBaltic with EUR
400.363 mln in annual turnover.
The companies reporting the steepest turnover growth in 2018
included Severstal Distribution (70.3%), Orlen Latvija (21.5%)
and Latvijas Valsts Mezi state forest manager (20.8%).
Of Latvia’s 20 largest companies, four companies reported a
turnover drop - Uralkali Trading (5.4%), Latvenergo (12.7%), Elko
Grupa (2.6%), and Sadales Tikls (0.1%).
Latvian Business Annual Report offers an overview of leading
Latvian companies based on the data in their annual reports as well as
commentaries and forecasts by experts.
- 26.11.2019 Депутат Кирсис: дни нынешней Рижской думы сочтены
- 26.11.2019 Средняя начисленная зарплата в Литве за год повысилась на 9,2%
- 26.11.2019 Supervisory board of central bank should take over functions of management board - Kazaks
- 26.11.2019 Выросла выработка электроэнергии в странах Балтии
- 26.11.2019 Baltic Sea Region set to stake a claim for Europen 5G leadership in the face of Asian and US dominance
- 25.11.2019 DBRS Morningstar Confirms Republic of Latvia at A (low), Positive Trend
- 25.11.2019 Благотворительный Бал Марты в Риге собрал 11 000 евро
- 25.11.2019 Вступление в силу закона об административной ответственности в Латвии отложат до середины 2020 года
- 25.11.2019 Эстония: работа M.V.Wool в Харку и Вихтерпалу остановлена из-за листерии